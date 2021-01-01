 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Public defenders offer valuable service to society
0 comments

Letter: Public defenders offer valuable service to society

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
public defender BARRY Hickey

Public defender Daniel E. Barry Jr., who's retiring after 58 years, says the most rewarding part of the job is helping someone catch a break and then never seeing them again because they stay out of trouble. 

 John Hickey

I read with interest Rod Watson’s column about Daniel Barry’s retirement. I do not know him. However, I knew his profession.

My late husband was also a Public Defender in Monroe Genesee and Erie counties for over 15 years before his early death in his 40s. I learned so much from watching and listening to him.

When we met, I was like many other people and would ask how he could defend someone knowing they are guilty. He would gently explain to me that knowing someone is guilty was not possible until they have had a fair trial. He lost a lot of trials but that did not make him a bad lawyer. In fact, just the opposite. Winning a trial was triumphant however knowing that a client was represented properly was even more paramount.

Public Defenders are courageous, and my respect for their case load and work is immeasurable.

Kristan Carlson Andersen

Buffalo

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News