Letter: Public defenders offer valuable service to society

My late husband was also a Public Defender in Monroe Genesee and Erie counties for over 15 years before his early death in his 40s. I learned so much from watching and listening to him.

When we met, I was like many other people and would ask how he could defend someone knowing they are guilty. He would gently explain to me that knowing someone is guilty was not possible until they have had a fair trial. He lost a lot of trials but that did not make him a bad lawyer. In fact, just the opposite. Winning a trial was triumphant however knowing that a client was represented properly was even more paramount.