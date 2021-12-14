Letter: Protesters should stop and put on their masks

The nitwits are at it again! Of course they have a right to protest, but urging kids to leave their classes and march for their “cause”? Really? Aren’t these the same people that want schools open at all costs so their kids don’t have to go remote? It strains credulity to think these people have a legitimate plan other than their political ideology. What do they propose as an alternative to masks to help curtail Covid? Didn’t they have biology class or general science in school or college? Didn’t they learn that viruses replicate and mutate to survive and variants are the means they have to continue spreading? This never should have been a political issue; it’s a health issue first and foremost. A mask mandate shouldn’t be necessary, but because some people are so thick-headed, here we are nearly two years out still arguing about “freedoms” and “rights”. Their “freedom” and “right” to keep the virus going is costing us all because the longer Covid remains a threat, the longer it will be till we return to some kind of normal. JUST WEAR THE MASK!