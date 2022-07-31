Letter: Protecting members of Congress should be high on the priority list

A candidate for Governor of New York was attacked by an individual at a Rochester speaking event. Based on the video available, it appears the attacker intended serious bodily harm. Unfortunately, the individual, after being arrested, was released on his own recognizance. That fits a pattern we have in this state. But we also have a federal crime. Zeldin is a sitting member of Congress and it is a federal crime to attack a member of Congress. If local officials are milquetoast when it comes to charges and punishment, we need federal officials to step in when federal laws such as an assault on a sitting congressman are involved.