Letter: Protect workers’ health by supporting safety bill

Last month, a $311 billion plan for infrastructure was included in the state budget, the largest in our state’s history. This plan is timely, considering our state received a C-minus grade on a recent White House transportation report card indicating over 1,700 bridges and 7,300 miles of highways are in poor condition.

Repairing the physical components of our infrastructure is only one piece of the solution. We must ensure that workers and communities are protected. Injuries and illnesses among painting, coating and decorating workers are among the highest of all professions. Workers endure injuries and exposure to toxic chemicals. Workers who deal with older infrastructure, like here in Western New York, risk contact with heavy metals such as chromium dust, a known carcinogen. Asbestos, lead and other toxins harm air quality and contribute to community exposure. Across the state spills have occurred near schools and waterways when unskilled workers are allowed to work with no certification.

The Industrial Coating and Paint Safety bill, recently introduced, protects those who repair our roads and bridges by requiring that workers be trained and certified, reducing the potential for chemical accidents, and creates a level playing field for contractors to perform work.