Several weeks ago, I was kayaking on Johnson Creek. There were interesting homes, beautiful plants, and animals. As we rounded a bend, I noticed a farmer cut down most of the trees next to the creek and there was a drainage pipe dripping.

When I commented on it, some of my fellow paddlers said it was his land and he had a right to use it that way. Unfortunately, that is true.

Cutting trees allows the sun to heat the water, causing toxic algae to grow and choke out life. Tree roots prevent erosion, filter water, and provide habitat for fish and amphibians. Overhanging branches and bushes provide habitat for birds, like the Belted Kingfisher and American Bittern. Depredation of water streams has led to the decline of the Hellbender Salamander.

In Western New York we have seen progress in places like Scajaquada Creek and Buffalo River. Other creeks are in decline. Ellicott and Tonawanda creeks are seeing increasing waterfront development and inadequate sewage treatment, resulting in the rise of toxic blue green algae.

In 1972 the Clean Water Act became law, with the goal “to eliminate the discharge of untreated wastewater from municipal and industrial sources to make American waterways safe for swimming and fishing.”

On May 25, 2023, the Supreme Court severely cut back protections to wetlands that protect waterways.

Property owners should learn to respect and preserve nature. We should urge representatives to protect our natural heritage. Clean water, fish, and wildlife are birthrights.

William O'Connor

Grand Island