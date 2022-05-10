Letter: Protect our kids from gun violence

According to a letter from Researchers at the University of Michigan Institute for Firearm Injury Prevention (IFIP), 2020 saw that for the first-time guns became the leading cause of death for children. The letter revealed that this horrific change was driven via a 33.4% increase in firearm homicides. Gun related suicides of children also rose 1.1% during this period. In addition to the sullen increase in gun deaths, “drug overdoses and poisoning were up by 83.6% from 2019 to 2020” in kids, making it the “third leading cause of death in that age group.”

In case you are wondering, for the previous six decades, car accidents were responsible for the leading cause of death of children. That dreary statistic is now been downgraded to number two. One should also wonder how leaders of such an exceptional country could allow its future to be diminished by not addressing the carnage in the same manner it did with cigarettes and auto oversight. Why is it that adults in this country place an incoherent need to be heavily armed over a more desirable fundamental need to see their kids grow old? It’s puzzling and abhorrent unless one images the profile of an armed parent (whose child was killed by gun violence) includes that parent being a smoker and one who drives without seat belting their kids.