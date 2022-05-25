Letter: Protect our democracy by getting out to vote

Our sacred democracy is under threat like never before. I find it hard to believe that Tucker Carlson, Ted Cruz, Rand Paul and other Republicans fail to understand or support Ukraine’s fight against Vladimir Putin’s push for the spread of authoritarianism.

It appears that everything our democracy stands for means nothing to these depraved souls. We can only pray for them to see the light.

The American voting public must take every step to register and do whatever it takes to show up on Election Day in order to preserve our sacred democracy and install candidates that will ensure the continuance of what our country stands for. Otherwise this extreme nationalist movement will strip us of our freedom under the guise of making America great again.

We have always been great because freedom and an accepting compassion are our mantra.

Joseph Allen

Buffalo