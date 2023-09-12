Do the right thing. It’s the right thing to do. These words are so important to our way of life in America. This means one has to stand up for what is right. We have so many freedoms in America, but freedom comes at a cost. One cost is the hundreds of thousands of American lives lost in wars protecting our Constitution and our delicate freedoms. Our fragile democracy may be approaching a cross roads, because the repeated lies seem to be swaying Americans away from doing the right thing. We must stand up and do the right thing and not allow a convicted felon to run for or remain president of our country. If a president of the United States is convicted of a felony, they must be removed from office immediately and lose all trappings of the office. We must not close our eyes and ears to the lies, immorality and treachery of this man who thinks he should be king of our country.