Letter: Protect drinking water by rooting out chemicals

Residents of Mayville had been under a “do not drink” order, as tests conducted in 2019 showed that two of their three village wells have been contaminated with a class of chemicals called PFAS, perfluoroalkyl substances, sometimes called “C8s.” According to Chautauqua County officials, the health risks of these chemicals was not clear to them in 2019.

While the PFAS issue has become more prominent in New York State in the last few years, when the municipal water supplies near chemical plants in Hoosick Falls and Newburgh were found to be contaminated, the serious harm to health has been known to science for more than 20 years.

PFAS are a large group of fluoride compounds, the best-known commercial name being Teflon, used in many other nonstick coatings, waterproof clothing, stain-resistant carpeting, fire-fighting foam and even some types of dental floss. It is in 95% of our bodies according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and remains in them permanently.