Letter: Protect Clarence wetlands by getting rid of mapping

Clarence sprouts developments like the forest floor sprouts toadstools after a rain. Its moist terrain also harbors a great deal of wetland. That wetland is under constant attack.

At a Clarence Town Planning Board meeting not long ago a plan for a 39-home development was contested by seven residents, six offered objections based on wetlands and drainage. Nearby a developer planned to build 15 multimillion-dollar houses on five-acre lots. His project is on hold after neighbors complained that the proposed septic systems would disrupt the drainage from adjacent wetlands.

Wetlands or swamps have been looked upon as superfluous wastelands to be drained, filled, paved and built over. In 2009 the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced that in the previous five years we had lost 360,720 acres of coastal wetland and 443,780 acres of forested wetland.

Wetlands in fact provide us amazing services. In rainstorms they retain storm water and prevent floods. Polluted run-off from streets and farms settles out as they stand in wetlands and the purified water moves on from them to refill aquifers, rivers and lakes. Wetlands are ideal incubators for fish, birds and reptiles, providing shelter, food and water.