Letter: Prosecuting Trump would risk peaceful transition of power

A peaceful transition of power is the difference between America and a banana republic.

Dictators have no place in America.

Liars are the antithesis of the American ideal, as truth and justice are the American way.

Donald Trump lied about the election having been stolen.

Donald Trump, Mr. MAGA, is un-American.

I hope and pray that he is not prosecuted, however, because that proceeding would be viewed by many as a political vendetta, much like you would see in a regime run by a dictator who prosecutes his enemies unjustly, and who amends his Constitution to keep himself in power.

Such a precedent setting prosecution would show that no one is above the law, but the risks of failing to prove criminality beyond a reasonable doubt would leave us exposed to the possibility of failure, of acquittal, and then what do you have? A failed prosecution, and you’ve broken the chain of the peaceful transition of power.

I like where we have Trump, boxed in like the rat who has been cornered. He made his legacy, two impeachments, starting a riot, pouting, and watching it on TV, a modern Nero watching Rome burn. Let history condemn him. At least he got on the helicopter and went away - a peaceful transition of power.

Thomas Steffan

Clarence