Letter: Proposed veterans hospital in medical corridor is good news

I am a Vietnam veteran and 100% service-related disabled. I receive all of my health care through the Veterans Affairs and primarily through the veterans hospital.

I realize that there have been many complaints regarding services provided by Veterans Affairs to our local veterans, from short staffing to outdated and inefficient facilities, care for veterans has flagged.

I, for one, have found the services that I received at the VA to be outstanding, in every aspect, from inpatient to outpatient services and emergency treatment, the services provided to me have been literally lifesaving.

Every employee that I have had the pleasure to interact with, from support staff to the doctors and therapists, have been second to none.

Now Veterans Affairs is proposing a new $1 billion hospital to be located in the ever-burgeoning medical corridor in Buffalo. I am excited and totally supportive of the next step in the care for veterans as we move forward in the 21st century.