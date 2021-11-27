Letter: Proposed amphitheater at Outer Harbor is reckless

I recently took part outside an event at an Outer Harbor proposed development site. A group of us stood outside the fence at the old Tops warehouse. Word had spread that a “ribbon cutting” ceremony was to take place for a massive amphitheater project. We were there to provide facts to the press about the detrimental effects of this project to our environment.

After our press conference we moved closer to where the ceremony was taking place. Security personnel said we couldn’t enter because we were not invited. Our peaceful group of mostly seniors decided to sing while we were waiting. Later one by one, black SUVs with tinted windows emerged from behind the fence. Among them Congressman Brian Higgins and Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin whose vehicle was flanked by police cars. From inside their secure SUVs they had the audacity to wave to us. Several other SUVs followed. As constituents we’ve worked to build and support our city. It’s our responsibility to pass it on to our youth. We demand input not just a polite wave from inside a vehicle. What an outrageous experience!