Our governor has recently strongly declared war on gas stoves and heating equipment as well as gasoline-powered vehicles. We need to look carefully at the disasters that taking such action would create.

Imagine trying to deal with the recent blizzard without using natural gas or gasoline. The large number of people without power would have had no other possible source of heat or means to cook food. Having to rely on electric-powered vehicles could also have crippled emergency services – ambulances, fire trucks, and police cars, even trucks delivering food to stores – if no power was available or if vehicles had to travel farther away to a charging station that still had power.

Even worse, the same day the governor proposed this plan, a third attack on a power grid, crippling other areas for days, was reported. Imagine terrorists or just disgruntled people wanting to cause havoc (as we see daily in the news). If we had to rely only on electricity, we would become an even more vulnerable target.

The goal of switching to electricity only is supposed to be environmental protection, but where would this tremendous new amount of electricity come from? Wouldn’t those new sources of electricity create at least as many environmental hazards as natural gas and gasoline now do? As the character Fagin says in the movie Oliver: “I think I’d better think it out again,” and we need a lot more answers before any such switch to electricity only is seriously considered.

Jim Castiglione

Buffalo