Letter: Proponents for removal should brainstorm ideas

We should get all the people who want to remove the Skyway, Route 33 and Route 198 together. Have them go to Delaware Park and shake the trees to see how much money falls out to pay for their schemes.

Then we should have a referendum for each highway removal initiative. Have the population of Buffalo vote to see if they want their traffic strangled for presumptions on “what used to be” or “what could be.” If not an official ballot vote, then each initiative could be put to an online poll. Voters in favor could even offer to donate to pay for the plans. Choose democratically. It is the American way. Let each citizen voice their support and let the majority of Buffalonians decide. If 51% of Buffalo says tear it down, then let’s do it. Unfortunately, the reality of public support for these visions has examples already:

• The online petition to restore 50 mph on the Scajaquada has 13,078 signatures.

• The petition to redesign the 198 only has 5,927 signatures.

So probably these pie in the sky(way) dreams would be embarrassingly defeated.