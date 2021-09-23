Letter: Properly compensate those driving children to school

What are they really worth and how important are they? Parents put their kids on the bus every day and expect them to be delivered to school and returned home safely. People accepting the responsibility to undertake this challenging task should be properly compensated, if for no other reason than to attract quality employees. Other individuals in these minimal paying occupations more than likely work at least two jobs and don’t even have health insurance. It’s time to correct this injustice.
I recently read an article in the July-August 2021 issue of The New Republic by Robin Kaiser-Schatzlein titled “The Reluctant Superrich.” Although I disagree with abolishing extreme wealth. I would rather recommend tax incentives for those with extreme wealth to invest in the development of financial equality. Nobody should have to work just to live or live just to work.
Joseph Allen
Buffalo