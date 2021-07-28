Letter: Properly compensate actors for their hard-earned wages

I’m writing with regards to the Shakespeare in Delaware Park production which I‘ve supported until recently. They have built up their annual Shakespearean production over its extensive history (second longest in America) to be a large and well-regarded event for Buffalo. This is why I was disconcerted to learn about the abysmal, shameful rates which the artists are paid at this event. In a rough guess - looking at the pages of sponsors, advertisers, fundraisers, and hoards of audience donating each night – I estimate the festival takes in a few hundred thousand dollars annually. From that – a princely sum in the underfunded theatre world – they pay most of the actors less than a thousand dollars for the entire engagement. In most years that’s for several months of rehearsal including the grueling tech week calls and four weeks of performances at six shows a week. That isn’t minimum wage, it’s barely poverty wage - a degrading sum based on the logic that young artists are eager enough to work for free.