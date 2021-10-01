Letter: Proper care for patients includes getting vaccinated

Now that Gov. Kathy Hochul has mandated that health care workers get vaccinated or lose their jobs, a lot of those workers are up in arms and threatening to sue. Well, at least the lawyers' jobs are secure. However, how did all the residents of those nursing homes get Covid-19 in the first place? They don't leave the facility. Well, it was brought in by visitors and the staff.

Now that vaccines are readily available to help end this pandemic, there are some staffers and visitors who refuse to do their part to control and end this global nightmare. And we all know how well some people carry out mitigation efforts such as wearing a mask properly, washing hands, etc. They don't. I personally would not want someone caring for my loved one in a nursing home or hospital who was not vaccinated. The risk is way too high, especially with the new Delta variant spreading so rapidly. How can they say they care about their patients yet put them at risk of getting infected? There is no good logic in it.

A quote from Euripides says, "To the ignorant even the words of the wise seem foolishness." There has been all sorts of scientific proof that the vaccine works. There are commercials, billboards, news articles, pleading from famous people, family and friends to get vaccinated. Mandates are unfortunately the next step. We need cooperation to end this now.