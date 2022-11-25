Letter: Prompt action needed on allegations of police racism

If there is a sincere desire to change that image in the wake of the May massacre of blacks in Tops supermarket as city officials and the governor of NYS have stated, then I would suggest we start with a thorough review of how all city departments address and treat our Black neighbors and institute appropriate action to include clear training on expectations of appropriate behavior, and consistent action to be taken when those expectations are not met. Which I hope that Mayor Brown will have the courage to initiate.