Letter: Promising ‘free stuff’ discourages initiative

Politicians promise “free stuff” solely to increase their own personal power. Media shares blame, turning dumb personal mistakes into crisis. “Kitten up a tree, call out the guard” stories whip up emotional frenzies, numbing us into thinking handouts cure self-inflicted distress.

Attacking personal responsibility comes with the “trophy for everyone” mentality. It led to enormous debt before the pandemic. It typifies the budget busting current administration and Congress. They shower us with cash for not working. I fully agree with affordable basics for the helpless. A safety net should only provide basics. Doling out money simply discourages initiative. Provide basic food, shelter and clothing. Basics, no frills, and certainly no cash.

Taxes should not penalize work. Make the standard exemption $20,000 so everyone keeps their first $20,000. Tax the next $20,000 only minimally, say 5%. Obviously, those benefiting most from our stable system should pay more. Heavily graduate income tax, with many brackets and highest rates much higher than today. With a graduated system, you pay higher rates only on the highest money earned. All else is taxed at lower rates.