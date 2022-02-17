Letter: Promise with a purpose would be better for voters

A large percentage of voters don’t consider themselves as solid Democrats or unrelenting Republicans. A majority of Americans are guided by common sense and a desire to keep this experiment in the freedom of democracy alive and growing. It’s time to peel back the faces of this two-party fiasco and elect individuals that are positive and promise to lower the national debt, rebuild our infrastructure and protect our environment for future generations. I’d like those promises notarized and videotaped so they can be held accountable. The only way to bring our great nation back from the dangers of this current situation is to develop common goals and promote compromise as a vehicle to move forward. Please, let’s not see this ship sink into the annals of historical oblivion.