A recent contributor to Everybody’s Column claimed that gun ownership is the foundation of all the liberties guaranteed by the Constitution and that individual gun ownership is even what frightened the Japanese away from initiating an invasion of mainland America during World War ll. To put it mildly, that is all total baloney. I believe that history shows Japan’s inability to fully destroy the United States fleet at Pearl Harbor and Japan’s defeat at Midway, along with the fact that Japan is 6,000 miles from America’s west coast had something to do with the fact that there was no Japanese invasion. In addition, it is a little hard to believe that the absolutely tenacious and fanatical Japanese fighters were frightened away by the possibility of having to face the likes of a cadre of Ma and Pa Clampetts and their rusty shotguns.

The writer of that letter also claimed that personal gun ownership is the safeguard of our life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Unfortunately, it is too often the case that the proliferation of hundreds of millions of guns in this country has accomplished exactly the opposite. The United States is a country where too many of its citizens live in fear for their very lives because of the all too easy access to high powered weapons of war. It is important to understand that the Supreme Court ruled in the Heller case that the right secured by the Second Amendment is not unlimited. The Court stated that the right was not a right to keep and carry any weapon whatsoever in any manner whatsoever and for whatever purpose.

Finally, Joe Biden does not want to take away anyone’s guns. He, along with the great majority of Americans, favors common sense regulations such as universal background checks, mandatory gun safety training, limiting the size of gun magazines, and banning assault weapons.

Richard Kirisits

Kenmore