Letter: Project scoping report deserves another look

This report was released in December 2022 and not surprisingly, it recommends Concepts 5 and 6 which “meet the purpose and objective of the project.” Both Concepts include a six-lane tunnel requiring a complex ventilation system. The cost of this ventilation system alone was estimated to be approximately $100 million with maintenance costs between $5 million to $12 million annually. These figures came directly from a PowerPoint presentation at the Scoping Meeting held on June 30, 2022.

There were other Concepts that I believe would be more practical and affordable including Concept 4 that calls for a partial decking proposal and considerable landscaping (gardens, shrubs and trees).

An editorial in December “Kensington’s moment” cites a comparison of this project to that of Boston’s Big Dig. It should be pointed our that the Big Dig original estimated cost was $2.6billion, but ended up with a final price tag of $14.8 billion.

The New York State Department of Transportation and the City of Buffalo need to put on the brakes, step back and revise their purpose and objective of the project to reflect reality and prudent spending of taxpayer dollars. They need to take another look at Concept 4 which meets many, if not all of the original objectives.

Larry Kieffer