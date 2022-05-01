Letter: Project labor agreements are good for the community

The April 23 letter by Tanner Schmidt, public affairs manager, Associated Builders, regarding project labor agreements (PLAs) is extremely misleading. PLAs are open to all contractors, union or non. It is illegal to enter a “Union Only” PLA on public work. PLAs must be consistent with New York State’s competitive bidding laws by obtaining the best possible work at the lowest responsible price. As for job referrals on a PLA, unions cannot lawfully favor their members or discriminate against qualified non-members, typically the ratio is one to one.

To be legal, a PLA must demonstrate a cost savings. A Cornell University study concluded that: PLAs have many cost-saving features: flexible work scheduling, alternative dispute resolution, labor harmony and no strike-no lockout provisions to name a few. The Supreme Court upheld the legitimacy of PLAs in the Boston Harbor Case. Furthermore, the New York State Court of Appeals has echoed the Supreme Court in striking down charges that PLAs are “anti-competitive.”

PLAs do not limit the pool of bidders. All are welcome. Factors that do influence the number of bidders include market conditions and a contractor’s ability to complete large-scale projects such as the Bills stadium. When construction activity increases in a given market, the number of bidders naturally decreases. Another factor limiting the pool of bidders is the availability of workers to complete the project. In this aspect, the non-union should flock to a PLA to tap the union’s depth of competent, qualified workers and New York State approved apprentices.

It is estimated that 35% of non-union construction families receive some form of public assistance. PLAs ensure a level playing field where all workers receive the prevailing rate of pay for their job classification and that is how you build the middle class.

Christopher Stone

Trustee

Buffalo Building Trades Council