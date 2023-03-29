Tanner Schmidt of the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) is once again misleading the public with his opinion piece from March 12. The Buffalo News letter which he incorrectly quoted, said, Building Trades President “Paul Brown was concerned about out-of-town contractors and material distributors.” Not out-of-town workers. To quote Schmidt, “DUH!” Read the article.

Schmidt falsely claims that 75% of the local work force is excluded from the stadium project. The truth is all area contractors are welcome to bid and work on this project. However, the project labor agreement (PLA) does enforce payment of prevailing wages, benefits and working conditions. As a result, unscrupulous contractors will not be able to fleece workers out of hard-earned wages and may be less inclined to bid. It should be noted that 35% of non-union construction families receive some sort of public assistance.

I find Schmidt’s comments disingenuous. He knows that PLAs are open to all contractors. He knows that the U.S. Supreme Court has upheld the legitimacy of PLAs. Indeed, the New York State Court of Appeals found no merit in charges that PLAs are “anti-competitive.” A recent study by the Independent Project Analysis Group found that union labor is at least 14% more productive than open shop labor, and union labor reduces total project costs versus non-union.

Make no mistake, Schmidt and the ABC represent business owners and their interests. They do not represent workers. Schmidt’s experience in construction is dubious at best. Has he ever worked at dizzying heights, or in bitter cold all day long? I have spent four decades in construction as a pile driver and carpenter. Before disparaging union labor, I suggest that he work alongside one of us – If he can keep up.

Christopher Stone

President, Local 276

United Brotherhood of Carpenters