An article titled "Buffalo union leader to back Bills stadium deal after talking over contractor issues" appeared last week in this paper. The Building Trades support the project but are still concerned about out-of-town workers building the stadium. Why are they surprised? To quote the kids, "DUH."

This is precisely what we predicted would happen when the governor and county executive forced the Bills ownership to move forward with a project labor agreement (PLA). It’s what PLAs do. They limit who chooses to bid on these projects by telling them who they must hire from the union hall to win the bid. Non-union contractors can’t use their workforce, so they don’t bid.

This is a generational project for the Buffalo area. We agree with Paul Brown, president of the Buffalo Building Trades Council, that there is an abundance of qualified local contractors and their employees to build this project. Yet, Gov. Kathy Hochul and County Executive Mark Poloncarz continue to mandate the PLA.

They should be ashamed of themselves. They should immediately remove the PLA requirement placed on Pegula Sports & Entertainment. Otherwise, this is the first of what will be many claims made about out-of-state license plates and sidelined workers.

Some are going to claim we’re anti-union. Clearly we’re not. Our concern with mandating union hires is that more than 75% of the construction industry workforce in Western New York, depending on the trade, is not affiliated with a union. What did people expect would happen by excluding such a large part of the workforce?

Hochul and Poloncarz were very clear. This project would create good-paying jobs for local workers. Yet collectively, they put a great deal of them on waivers and cut them from the team. It’s embarrassing how they deceived everyone.

Tanner Schmidt

ABC Empire State Chapter