Letter: Project labor agreement benefits the community

I read the Nov. 14 article about the ABC Empire State Chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors being upset about the project labor agreement (PLA) attached to the new stadium project. Of course they are unhappy, they would rather place all profits in the pockets of the “top brass” of their companies. The PLA is there to ensure that the actual laborers get paid a decent wage. That is what spurs economic growth in our area. You pay your employees and they spend it in our stores, restaurants and shops. The fat cats otherwise put it into their own pockets and it does nothing but make them richer. I’m happy to see that Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz sees the PLA for what it is; an economic stimulant. Sure, it’s OK for the contractors to form an “Alliance,” but god forbid the laborers should ask for the same thing. If the jobs end up going to outside laborers (Western Pennsylvania, New York City and Rhode Island), their Alliance and unwillingness to share their wealth will be their own undoing. Don’t blame the PLA, blame the greed of the contractor’s alliance. Nothing like taking wages, benefits and safety from the laborers to pad your own bottom line. Skilled tradesmen have been shortchanged in this area for far too long. Now is the time for them to be recognized and compensated for the hard work they do.