Letter: Prohibitions on ATVs apply to whole city

In response to the article regarding the crackdown on ATVs and dirt bikes targeting people of color: Really? Have you seen how the riders speed in groups down city streets doing wheelies? Where was this happening?

There are laws regarding ATVs even on country roads. They are not street legal. Some towns are now passing laws to allow them on country roads but with many rules.

They must be registered, you must wear a helmet, and must follow speed limits. I don't see anywhere that it says the $100 reward for offering info leading to a confiscated bike is only for Black neighborhoods. It is for the whole city.

Judith Allen

Angelina