Albert Einstein once said the definition of insanity is doing the same thing repeatedly and expecting a different result. Last year, Coach Tony Truilizio was removed as the head coach of Hutch Tech football because of his lack of success with winning but also because many parents and students said he created a toxic culture. The district did the right thing by doing something that set Hutch Tech on a better path moving forward.

Fast forward to present day, Coach T is presumed to be taking over the Burgard football program. Why would the district continue to recycle coaches who have proven over 20 years that they cannot build a successful program? I want the readers to note, there has been one change in the district since last year and that’s Aubrey Lloyd, the athletic director who was on leave for years, is now back. It’s no coincidence that his return has led to Coach T seeking another job within the district.

I made an appeal to the district to rethink the hiring of Coach T because I did not want to see another program suffer under his leadership. I leave you with a famous quote from George Bernard Shaw: “Progress is impossible without change, and those who cannot change their minds cannot change anything.“

For all our sakes, I hope Buffalo Public Schools continue to make progress.

Aymanuel Radford

Buffalo