Letter: Professional sports problems appear rife across categories

No. I ‘m not going to stop watching or enjoying sports. But I question parity in sports. The women’s soccer team has great players. But are they that good or are their opponents that bad? The same with college football teams, better college teams use the season as a workout against weaker teams for the upcoming bowl games. And normally the same teams are in the big bowl games. In pro football (sponsored by the NFL, one of the richest establishments in the world) odds makers have already predicted teams playing for the Super Bowl. In baseball the winning teams have purchased the greatest players at a cost with the World Series as the goal. Basketball players dance up and down the court until the playoffs then it’s game time. Golf is a different animal, but it helps if you have a trainer at the age of three. Hockey lost its pizzaz when fighting became out of date and players showed skating skills.