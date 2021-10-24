Letter: Professional soccer team could occupy the stadium

I was wondering what it would take to reuse the current Highmark Stadium for a professional soccer team? Once the Bills move into their new digs, we could attract a new major league team to the venue. Grow a new fan base. If the upper seats are the main issue with the current facility, we remove them and leave the lower bowl.

Upsides include: Additional naming rights. Certainly passionate fan base that would dovetail the Western New York and surrounding area folks that are here. An expansion of national/international pride and built-in rivalries. A great use of the space and immediate economic growth in the Orchard Park and Western New York area. The only fans I’ve ever seen out chant the Bills fan base are soccer fans. We are built for this, what is truer in Buffalo than “Football is life!”