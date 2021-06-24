Letter: Professional athletes must set the example

During the last medical school graduation at the University at Buffalo, Dean Michael Cain advised the graduates that “when you have the opportunity to shine, shine.” We get to see professional athletes shine regularly on our televisions and in our stadiums. They are fun to watch and contribute to community pride. Athletes have a large megaphone off the field, and so have opportunities to shine there as well. Therefore, it is disappointing to hear that some of our best athletes pass up this opportunity by refusing the vaccines that protect us all against Covid-19.
We are in the midst of a pandemic in which 1 in 5,000 Americans have died in less than a year and a half. As a microbiologist, I wonder how many Americans realize that acquiring a vaccine was not inevitable, and we are truly fortunate to have them. Refusing vaccination increases the number of circulating viruses and thus a greater probability of acquiring mutant variants that are even more lethal. Your vaccination protects me, and vice versa. Personal freedom does not mean freedom from communal responsibility. So, c’mon guys, do your part. Roll up your sleeve and shine.
Mark O’Brian
Buffalo