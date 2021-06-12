 Skip to main content
Letter: Professional athletes forfeit some privacy for fame, money
Letter: Professional athletes forfeit some privacy for fame, money

Right or wrong, when you’re a professional athlete making millions of dollars funded by owners and ultimately fans of your sport, you give up some of your right to privacy and to some degree, ownership of your body.

Jack Eichel doesn’t have the final say on controversial surgery. Josh Allen has an obligation to be available to his team every week. Jon Rahm has to be able to finish a golf tournament.

When you take on a leadership or celebrity role, you don’t get to turn it off when it’s inconvenient. Other people’s livelihoods and decisions are affected by your choices. Thankfully, most of us don’t have to live with that pressure. But we experience it vicariously through you.

Steve Hemedinger

Grand Island

