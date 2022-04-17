 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Probation suspensions smack of unfairness

It is quite disingenuous to blame probation officers for the shooting spree allegedly perpetrated by Kente Q. Bell.

If proven guilty, the onus of responsibility is squarely on Bell. The probation system does not facilitate the arrest and detention of a subject based on a tip, a tip that was also provided to other law enforcement entities. Erie County has the second highest rate of violent felony offenders on probation outside of New York City. Every day probation officers diligently work to keep the citizens of Erie County safe. Instead of finding scapegoats, it would be far better to look at an administration and its policies that fail to give officers the ability to do the job and to a legal system which systematically reduces charges of those charged with felony gun possession crimes to facilitate sentences of probation.

Michael Lex

Clarence

