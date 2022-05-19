Letter: Pro-life arguments are loaded with hypocrisy

Recent egregious events have prompted my writing this letter. The semantics used in the Roe v. Wade backlash of pro-life versus pro-choice conflicts with the entire fabric of our society. The Supreme Court is considering giving an inviable entity full constitutional rights while living, breathing individuals do not have those same rights.

We are a capitalist country and we excel at this. The United States has the highest gross domestic product of all top 10 GDP nations, yet our infant mortality rate is roughly double those countries and this includes maternal deaths. Socioeconomic disparity causes our poor outcome when it comes to infant deaths. Where are the protests asking for funding for universal health care and benefits across the board to alleviate these neonatal issues?

How about our leading the world in Covid deaths, which have just exceeded one million nationwide? With all our medical advances, American citizens were averse to follow safety protocols for the benefit of society.

Lastly, like many other cities across America, Buffalo has experienced the anguish of a racially motivated mass shooting. We’ve done nothing to resolve this issue over the past 30 years. In 1994, Congress passed an assault weapons ban that was allowed to expire on September 13, 2004, and here we are today mourning the deaths of our neighbors from weapons the likes of which we are sending to Ukraine to fight an actual invasion. Meanwhile, Congress sees fit to allow average citizens access to some of the same weaponry to kill our own people.

We have state governors who claim protecting children from books is more important than preventing an infectious virus or a shooting. Where are the rights of the Covid deceased, the shooting victims, the mothers and babies without adequate medical care, particularly among the Black and Hispanic communities? Right to Life is just a slogan to reverse Roe v. Wade; otherwise we as a society would be doing more to support all life.

Helen Shoff

West Seneca