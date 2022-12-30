Letter: Prisons should be redeveloped with a green economy in mind

Regarding “State releases recommendations for redeveloping closed prisons, including Gowanda,” Dec. 23, nothing could be more revitalizing to affected communities than investments in renewable energy and its many related industries from battery storage development to manufacturing, including in the transportation sector. The new Climate Action Council’s scoping plan will mean a total revamping of the state’s economy. Opportunities abound.

Gowanda’s prison has been a major employer, but corrections is a shrinking field. Clean energy employment, on the other hand, is soaring, bringing training programs for union jobs with career growth potential. According to NYSERDA, green economy jobs grew 4.7% last year, outpacing nearly all other technology sectors in post-pandemic recovery. Electric transportation jobs grew 26% from 2020 to 2021.

If used for renewable energy and electric transportation, money from capital grants to affected communities will be supplemented by Inflation Reduction Act funding and state investment which emphasizes environmental equity. A solar plant, for example, on the prison site would also bring a community benefit agreement with aid to Gowanda and its schools.

The state must engage the community on its future. Green economy investment provides a rich and varied economy, far better than one big employer.

Sharon Murphy

Buffalo