I can understand people leaving their countries due to being afraid for their lives. People in the United States also worry about that in our country. What I do not understand is, how can you find housing for migrants in Buffalo, yet we have folks sleeping on the streets? Some lawmakers want to house them at the university? Why do they get to stay in a home and people who are born here cannot? Why is it bad for the migrants to not have a roof over their heads, but it’s OK that everyone else born here or legally here, not to have a roof over their heads?