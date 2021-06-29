Letter: Principals, teachers must end the bullying

It has taken me a week to be able to write this. The newspapers are full of ugly things, but the death of an 8-year-old, bullied in his school, is as bad as it gets. To make it worse, the problems in Gabriel Taye’s Cincinnati school had gone on for over a year, long enough for the “adults” to take some action, which didn’t happen.

I was bullied, too, but it was in high school. The bully attacked me whenever he could, and I was terrified of crossing his path. One day he started hitting me in a local bookstore and at one point tore my shirt. For some reason, “the red mist descended” and I finally fought back, landing at least one good punch in his face.

If I could have talked to Gabriel while he was alive, I would have said “hit back.” I don’t expect many school principals to give that advice to their students, but they had better do something before another child dies. Principals and teachers are there to educate, but if the children live in fear, not much education is going to happen. Principals, teachers: end the bullying. Lectures and slogans might change minds in a decade or two, but you must protect the children today, while they are alive.

David Irvin

Williamsville