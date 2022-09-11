 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Priests returning to ministry is as bad as Trump’s maneuvers

I just finished reading the article on the return of certain priests to ministry in the Buffalo diocese. In many of these cases it was the result of non-transparent review committees. This reminds me of Donald Trump’s appointed judge ruling in his favor of the request for a “master” to review, (unbiased?), the results of the Mar-a-Lago documents raid.

In both cases, it elicits the term “the fox guarding the henhouse.”

Underestimating the intelligence of citizens/parishioners continues to erode their trust in their politicians and their church.

Kathleen M. Rog

Hamburg

