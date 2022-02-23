Letter: Previous president shows severe lack of brainpower

Looking back about a year ago, I can see how little intelligence our last president had. From the very beginning we listened to falsehoods from him, one of them being the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. He thought wearing masks were foolish and drinking things that were bad for us was the way to go. All the lies he continued to tell us, that the election was a plot and a hoax. I really wonder what he has over his fellow allies. Must be something pretty big that they would keep following him. Next he becomes a rebel an stirs up his followers to storm our Capitol building. If for some ungodly reason he runs again, you can bet your bottom dollar that I surely won’t vote for him.