Letter: Presidents, vaccinations and political influence

On the national news three days before Christmas, they showed President Biden giving kudos to former President Trump for his and his administration’s assistance to science in the development of the Covid-19 vaccination in such record time.

It was almost like all the political divisiveness disappeared. It then occurred to me that they should take this a step further. For the health of our country, both physically and politically, both of them should appear together nationally on a public service announcement asking everyone in the United States to be vaccinated.