Letter: Presidential perks go beyond elected’s time in the Oval Office

I understand Donald Trump already has been “removed” from office via an election, but there were other very important consequences tied to a potential Senate conviction. Like holding a future federal office, or profit from an office. I believe a former president does hold an office that comes with plenty of “profit.”

Former presidents thanks to the “Former Presidents Act of 1958” are entitled to over $1 million a year of taxpayers’ money. Here’s a few; A yearly pension currently $221,400 (spouse also gets a pension if the former president dies). Yearly stipend for office space, office staff, equipment, furniture and supplies. Secret Service protection, including travel expenses. The former president also gets intelligence briefings, sure seems to qualify as a federal office. And this one; Lifetime health insurance personally kills me. Why, you ask?

I’m an honorably discharged Air Force veteran, enlisted and served 1961 to 1965. I was promised lifetime health care when I raised my right hand in 1961. After I retired and no longer had my employer’s health insurance, I went to the VA to get registered. I did not know that in 2003 the VA began to “means test” vets. What that translates to is if you have the “means” to pay for your own health insurance the VA will no longer let you in.