Letter: Presidential elections have long lasting consequences

While Donald Trump isn’t president now (but could be again), he is proof that U.S. presidential elections have long lasting consequences.

It was Trump who appointed Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett and Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court that recently overturned Roe v. Wade and of course makes it easier to carry guns almost anywhere. This onslaught by the U.S. Supreme Court against the rights gained over time for many Americans is only going to get worse.

I bet if the present U.S. Supreme Court had its way, they would rule if a person can’t afford medical care, they can’t receive attention. Let them suffer and die. Perhaps the court will rule that Social Security, Medicaid and Medicare are unconstitutional. I wouldn’t be shocked or surprised what will come next from this clearly politically compromised and corrupted court.

I am beginning to wonder how much our checks and balances of preventing any of the three branches of government-executive, legislative and judicial from having too much power is enough to prevent America becoming overall authoritarian like Russia and China.

In the end, the overall blame for the current assault on U.S. democracy, people’s rights and sense of one’s safety must fall on American voters. We tend to vote mostly about money and economic considerations but what a candidate stands for simply can‘t be ignored, dismissed or overlooked by voters again.

The Supreme Court’s latest rulings just weren’t surprising. If the voting population reelects Trump or one of his minions in 2024, expect a country where rights will end up only for the powerful few. As said, elections really have consequences. This must be a wake up call for the American electorate. If the lesson isn’t soon learned, it will be our fault when more rights are taken away and democracy too is long gone.

Marcus Costello

Kenmore