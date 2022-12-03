Letter: President’s troubling mention of Armageddon needs context

President Joe Biden has spoken about a possible “Armageddon,” and there is a new film “Armageddon Time.” Let’s look at the background of this word. It comes from the New Testament in the Bible. In the Holy Land, there is a long north-south mountain range. There is only one passage through the mountain range in the land that is present-day Israel, the Jezreel Valley. This valley runs from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean coast. The ancients thought that the powers of good and evil would fight the wars of the end of world with opposing armies in this valley which was the only passage through the mountains. Other Biblical names for this crucial Jezreel Valley are Esdraelon, Megiddo, and Armageddon.