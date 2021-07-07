Letter: President, other politicians do not deserve Communion

Lately we have read a lot regarding the U.S. Bishop’s resolution to deny Catholics the Holy Eucharist to Catholics who support abortion rights including politicians from the president down. If you look at the history of abortion it was always considered homicide if it was committed by a physician or a patient. Indeed it was included under the homicide statutes contained in the New York State Penal Law and under the criminal statutes of all the other states. It was a crime whether committed by a physician or a woman.

Then a liberal Supreme Court in 1972 in Roe vs. Wade ruled such laws were unconstitutional and it was a women’s right to choose. I would agree if the woman created herself but the Catholic religion and indeed all Christian religions as part of their faith believe that God created human life and only He can decide when He will terminate it “God’s will be done!” How many times have we heard that during our lifetime?

So-called Catholic politicians who further abortion rights cannot be called Catholics because the right to life is one of the main parts of the Catholic faith!

Instead of listing the U.S. bishops as conservative it should be described that, they are merely asserting what their faith teaches and all the other U.S. bishops should join them and so should Pope Francis.