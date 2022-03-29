 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: President must show strength and help Ukraine in its fight
0 comments

Letter: President must show strength and help Ukraine in its fight

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Only a deeply compromised president would offer such improbable responses and fabricate less than forceful decisions to the critical questions surrounding the Ukrainian crisis. This is not the time for timid, lukewarm action. The world is looking to the United States for strength, action and decisiveness. This president has responded with something less than a lukewarm commitment, and with an inexplicable series of delays in critical shipments of armaments.He has failed miserably to respond as one would expect from the leader of the free world. Rather he appears hesitant, timid and insecure.

By God … stand up, stand up for the brave and beautiful people of Ukraine. If a free nation ever deserved America’s help, Ukraine is that nation. Now.

Nicholas Mecca

Williamsville

0 comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News