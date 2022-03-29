Letter: President must show strength and help Ukraine in its fight

Only a deeply compromised president would offer such improbable responses and fabricate less than forceful decisions to the critical questions surrounding the Ukrainian crisis. This is not the time for timid, lukewarm action. The world is looking to the United States for strength, action and decisiveness. This president has responded with something less than a lukewarm commitment, and with an inexplicable series of delays in critical shipments of armaments.He has failed miserably to respond as one would expect from the leader of the free world. Rather he appears hesitant, timid and insecure.