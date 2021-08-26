Letter: President is busy blaming Trump for his own failures

We have such a feckless “leader” in Washington D.C. In regards to the shambles in Afghanistan our president states the buck stops with him after he blames others including former President Trump. Really, Joe? What an ill-conceived exit strategy and added he inherited this mess from Trump.

He also inherited secure borders, energy independence and three vaccines from the former president. He had no problems changing Trump’s policies at the border and removing the XL pipeline yet reversed the policy of his predecessors on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that allows Russia to supply oil to our allies. C’mon man!