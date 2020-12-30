Letter: President is always putting his interests above country

The American government has reduced the number of vaccines to some areas.
Congress won’t fund the money needed by states and cities to allow them to hire enough first responders to administer shots to the people who are in danger. The Covid-19 vaccines are a solution to this pandemic along with mask wearing, distance between people and hand washing.
Currently, the United States has been cyber-attacked by Russia. This is a security risk to all our agencies energy, including the nuclear stockpile and its location, Treasury, Commerce, Homeland Security, the Pentagon, the Postal Service, NASA, the National Institutes of Health, infrastructure, the Department of State, FBI, CIA, National Security Agency, water and air and the Office of the President.
President Trump does not think that this cyberattack is an important threat to our country. Trump has favored Russia’s Vladimir Putin. Early in the Trump administration, the president met with Putin in Helsinki, Finland. He was asked who do you believe about American interests in the world, the U.S. intelligence service or Putin? Trump said that he believed Putin.
The Russians put out a reward for killing American troops in Afghanistan. Trump did not discuss this act with Putin nor did he put sanctions on Russia.
Many GOP members of Congress still support Trump’s attempted coup d’état in overturning the most secure presidential election that was ratified by all our states. A better use of his time would be to confront Russia and its cumulative theft of our data and safeguard our homeland.
Trump says that he vetoed the National Defense Authorization Act sponsored by Congress that would limit intrusion by foreign governments.
Trump has always put his own interests ahead of the good of those who live here in the United States.
Kathleen Warren
Buffalo