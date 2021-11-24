Letter: Preserve Outer Harbor as a harmonious setting

We need to think deeply about Buffalo’s Outer Harbor. We are on the brink of losing something unique and important to the welfare of our people. Healthy cities have deliberately set aside large public areas where people can relax safely and connect to nature. It is essential for people to decompress from the fast-paced, jangling energy of the city.

Most of us feel some degree of overwhelm from the pandemic and anxiety about climate change. We feel on edge and drained.

What our individual and collective nervous systems need is calming and soothing, an environment where we can connect to subtle rhythms of nature, especially water, which comprises around 60% of our body weight. Since water tends to flow together and resonate together, our connection to bodies of water is totally natural and easy; we relax. In Buffalo we are gifted with wonderful connections to water.