Letter: Preserve Outer Harbor as a harmonious setting

We need to think deeply about Buffalo’s Outer Harbor. We are on the brink of losing something unique and important to the welfare of our people. Healthy cities have deliberately set aside large public areas where people can relax safely and connect to nature. It is essential for people to decompress from the fast-paced, jangling energy of the city.
Most of us feel some degree of overwhelm from the pandemic and anxiety about climate change. We feel on edge and drained.
What our individual and collective nervous systems need is calming and soothing, an environment where we can connect to subtle rhythms of nature, especially water, which comprises around 60% of our body weight. Since water tends to flow together and resonate together, our connection to bodies of water is totally natural and easy; we relax. In Buffalo we are gifted with wonderful connections to water.
We were drawn to consider the unique values of our city: the architecture, the lakefront, the neighborhoods. A spirit of renewal arose. Rather than just build another building like a giant shopping mall, we decided to reconnect to the value of Buffalo’s uniqueness. We reconnected to Olmsted’s vision of access to nature through an interconnected public park system, but we couldn’t put it back together. We remembered that we had engaged Frank Lloyd Wright to bring his vision of naturalistic architecture to Buffalo and set about making his work more accessible. We remembered the pleasures of our waterfront, not just as a place to park boats, but as a place in nature easily accessible to our people. Our uniqueness attracted energetic, appreciative, creative people who want to enjoy this Buffalo
Buffalonians find soothing for their soul in the peaceful connection to the water and nature that the Outer Harbor offers. This is priceless and irreplaceable. It can’t be chopped up and turned into another place for roaring crowds and huge parking lots. There are plenty of large, dilapidated sites that could be revitalized by an arena. We need to keep the Outer Harbor natural.
Rev. Carol Marychild
Grandmothers Counsel
Williamsville
