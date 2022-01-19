Letter: Preserve Great Northern for our future generations

We as a community have got to protect and preserve the Great Northern elevator. It may not be what some think of as handsome, but its value lies not in its beauty but in its majesty. The Great Northern is a structure that represents an important part of our history, who we were as a people, how we worked and what and how we built. It is part of the skeletal system of our city, the heart and soul of our historical identity as a community.
The Great Northern needs to be preserved, not developed. Let’s treat it the way European countries do their ancient artifacts, the bridges, aqueducts, etc., that dot their landscapes. Imagine the Great Northern as a vast canvas, a changing “outdoor museum” of public art, a dramatic backdrop for dazzling light shows. By preserving this monument to our past and transforming it through the power of public art, we will create out of our past a new destination that will bring pleasure and pride not only to generations of Buffalonians but to the growing number of people who, increasingly aware of our unique architectural legacy, will continue to make Buffalo a destination.
Mark Goldman
Buffalo